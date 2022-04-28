Advertisement

‘Something Rotten’ with Charleston Light Opera Guild

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the madcap musical comedy, “Something Rotten,” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theatre on April 29, 30 and May 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m.

Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary, William Shakespeare.

