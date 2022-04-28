Advertisement

Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia

According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and online soliciting of a minor.(Western regional jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted by law enforcement in Texas has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and online soliciting of a minor.

Mize was arrested in Hamlin by West Virginia State Police troopers after getting a tip from the FBI on his possible location.

Further details have not been released at this time.

