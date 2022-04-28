Texas fugitive arrested in West Virginia

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted by law enforcement in Texas has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia State Police, Benny Mize, 42, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and online soliciting of a minor.

Mize was arrested in Hamlin by West Virginia State Police troopers after getting a tip from the FBI on his possible location.

Further details have not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.