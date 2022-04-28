Travel plans up in the air after Spirit cancels direct Charleston to Myrtle Beach flight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Travelers planning to head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for vacation this summer will need to find another form of transportation.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) announced Wednesday that Spirit Airlines canceled the direct flight from the airport to Myrtle Beach.

The pause stems from a combination of air traffic control problems and staffing shortages within Spirit.

Airport spokeswoman Rachel Urbanski said the airline told the airport there’s been an uptick in tourists heading to Florida, where Spirit is headquartered.

She added Florida has had a rise in bad weather, causing 115 hours of air traffic delays in April compared with 22 hours of delays in April 2019.

The Myrtle Beach flight was scheduled to fly out twice a week starting Memorial Day through Labor Day.

It’s a disappointment to West Virginians who frequent the Grand Strand.

“Growing up, that was the family’s reaction, to take their kids to Myrtle Beach, that’s what they remember,” said Derek McClure, a Poca resident.

“I always look at is to see if it’s affordable to drive with gas prices going up [I don’t know].”

He planned to fly to Myrtle Beach this summer to continue a family tradition.

“My family has a timeshare and they have timeshares all across through the boardwalk, so they go about every year,” he said.

Urbanski said the cuts with Spirit are happening nationwide and there was nothing CRW could do to prevent the cancellation.

”All those delays cause disruption in the entire Spirit network and unfortunately Spirit decided to cut our Myrtle Beach flight,” she said.

“We hate to see that our Myrtle Beach flight has always been full, completely full and we are confident and positive that Spirit will be back next year to service those Myrtle Beach flights.”

As for summer 2022, McClure said he’ll have a lot to consider before booking any vacations.

“Drive’s tough, I mean six hours takes away a lot of your vacation,” he said.

“So I think the cut, will hurt a lot of people.”

Urbanski said the current Spirit flight from CRW to Orlando is not affected by the cuts.

Akron, Ohio, also had flights cut at its airport.

