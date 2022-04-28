Advertisement

Two tax levies up for vote

Change this caption before publishing.
Change this caption before publishing.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two tax levies sit on the ballot for Cabell County.

The levies will decide whether to fund Green Acres Regional and the Autism Services Center.

Both nonprofit organizations provide services to residents in Cabell County.

At Green Acres, the levy helps cover costs as part of its water bottling plant. LeSage Natural Water employs people with developmental disabilities.

“The levy allows us to stay competitive with equipment costs, bottle costs, cardboard, and petroleum costs. Everything is going up astronomically,” said Green Acres Executive Director Matthew Muller.

Muller says it should an easy decision for voters.

“There’s really no reason to vote no because it’s not going to raise anybody’s taxes,” Muller said.

Muller encourages people to come by and tour the facility to see what they do.

Also, on the ballot is the levy for Autism Services Center.

The nonprofit works to help nearly 200 people with autism or another developmental disability.

“We help pay for families’ medical and adaptive equipment and copays for those who can’t afford them,” said Jimmie Beirne, the CEO of Autism Services Center. “Parents undergo a huge amount of stress trying to help their child. We can also help cover the costs for parents to be trained to deal with situations.”

Beirne said these services are life-changing for families.

Early voting is underway. The official primary is May 10.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
The hit-and-run took place at the Wal-Mart on Route 60.
Deputies seeking public assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect
Peddlers Mall is now accepting vendors for this location.
Peddlers mall to open first location in W.Va.
One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way.
Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility
PepsiCo opens multimillion dollar distribution facility

Latest News

A proposal would split half a billion dollars in federal money among Ohio's Appalachian...
Up to $500 million possibly headed toward southeastern Ohio
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
Mystery hepatitis cases in children now in the U.S.
Mystery hepatitis cases in children now in the U.S.