Two tax levies up for vote

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two tax levies sit on the ballot for Cabell County.

The levies will decide whether to fund Green Acres Regional and the Autism Services Center.

Both nonprofit organizations provide services to residents in Cabell County.

At Green Acres, the levy helps cover costs as part of its water bottling plant. LeSage Natural Water employs people with developmental disabilities.

“The levy allows us to stay competitive with equipment costs, bottle costs, cardboard, and petroleum costs. Everything is going up astronomically,” said Green Acres Executive Director Matthew Muller.

Muller says it should an easy decision for voters.

“There’s really no reason to vote no because it’s not going to raise anybody’s taxes,” Muller said.

Muller encourages people to come by and tour the facility to see what they do.

Also, on the ballot is the levy for Autism Services Center.

The nonprofit works to help nearly 200 people with autism or another developmental disability.

“We help pay for families’ medical and adaptive equipment and copays for those who can’t afford them,” said Jimmie Beirne, the CEO of Autism Services Center. “Parents undergo a huge amount of stress trying to help their child. We can also help cover the costs for parents to be trained to deal with situations.”

Beirne said these services are life-changing for families.

Early voting is underway. The official primary is May 10.

