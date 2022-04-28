Up to $500 million possibly headed toward southeastern Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A sizable chunk of money could be coming to southeastern Ohio.

A proposal would split half a billion dollars in federal money among Ohio’s Appalachian counties, where Gov. Mike DeWine made some stops Thursday to discuss the announcement.

Among those stops was the Scioto County welcome center in Portsmouth. The governor said 32 Appalachian counties will benefit from the $500 million investment.

DeWine said this will support local initiatives to revitalize downtowns, enhance quality of life, and help rebuild these counties’ economies.

The proposal includes a $50 million planning phase to allow communities to come up with plans on how to use the money. Then the remaining $450 million and implementation grants would be invested to carry out those plans.

Each county in Ohio in our viewing area falls under this. DeWine said the money could be spent on such things as broadband education and workforce development, and substance abuse disorder.

“Everybody is going to have to come up with their own program because we really believe the local community knows best,” DeWine said. “This should not be something that Columbus, Ohio, decides, that the governor decides, or the Legislature. Local communities need to come together on these different plans, and every community is different.”

The governor said the $500 million proposal will have to be approved by the state Legislature. While DeWine is up for re-election and the Ohio primary is next week, he said the timing of this announcement is not related.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.