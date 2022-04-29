Car vandalized with splattered paint

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Margaret Chico-Eddy said her car was vandalized early Thursday morning when a person came by and splattered different colored paint all over it.

“Bright pink, bright orange, and gold,” said Chico-Eddy.

It was something she never expected but stepping outside of her house on the East End of Charleston is when she noticed it.

“It was not down the driver’s side, but it was down the front the side and the back,” said Chico-Eddy.

The bright paint was splattered on her car, Chico-Eddy said she could tell it happened about 1:45 a.m. Thursday. She said that footage has been sent to Charleston Police.

“I cannot see the person behind my car, but I can see things going up against it,” said Chico-Eddy. ”I called the police. They came immediately. The officer saw I had a camera and needed the footage.”

Chico-Eddy manages apartment properties on the East End and after several break-ins she decided to do something so her tenants feel safe.

“We have spent about $20,000 in the past five years securing the building I manage a block from here because of break-ins and vagrants getting in the building,” said Chico-Eddy.

Now Chico-Eddy said she has to do the same at her home.

“One thing I am going to do is buy more cameras and put them up and put my car in the garage, and I have to keep my car locked or things get stolen,” said Chico-Eddy.

Charleston Police are looking into the report to find out more information.

