Cedar Grove Elementary prepares for Robotics World Championship

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cedar Grove Elementary School Robotics Team is just weeks away from the World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

This is the third time the school’s team has been to the World Championship in the four years the program’s been at the school.

The group’s “B” team earned an Excellence in Design award at the state championship at Fairmont University in March, which catapulted them to the world championship.

Kasen Garten, a fifth-grader on the team, said it took time to build the design.

“We were practicing and stuff doing driving, programming and then we started building our robot,” he said.

The program is made up entirely of students who are in their first year in robotics.

Assistant Coach Leo Moss said the school only allowed fifth-graders on the team during the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19 protocols.

He called this year’s team “amazing” for their perseverance in dealing with the challenges of the past few years.

“The way they have toughed it out through all the COVID guidelines and worked through all that stuff,” he said.

In the process, the students have built bonds with their teammates, better known as the “Bot Squad”.

“It’s pretty fun once you get the hang of robotics and stuff but then you start to become friends anymore and you get to work together as a team,” Garten said.

“That’s the big thing they’ve learned through this is sportsmanship and teamwork,” added Moss.

Many members of the team expressed interest in career fields associated with science, technology, engineering and math.

School leaders believe the program teaches the kids larger life lessons.

“It helps these kids work together for a specific goal and they love it,” Principal Debbie Mougaes said. “This is an opportunity for our students that they’d probably never have.”

According to Mougaes, this is the first time many of the team members will travel on an airplane and get outside of the area.

“Our students come from a different population of about 96% poverty on the eastern end of Kanawha County, West Virginia,” she said. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and they get to see kids from countries from all over the world.”

Garten said the lessons he’s learned goes beyond the world championship.

“It’s really interesting and entertaining even when you’re watching it,” he said.

