Democratic gubernatorial candidates discuss primary election in Ohio

Ohio (WSAZ) - Candidates on the ballot in Ohio are making their final push toward election day. The state’s primary election will take place Tuesday, May 3. The gubernatorial race is one that the entire state will have their eyes on. Two Democratic candidates are on the ballot in May and hope to dethrone Republican incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine at the ballot box in November.

Those two Democratic candidates are John Cranley, who is the former mayor of Cincinnati, and Nan Whaley, who is the former mayor of Dayton. Cranley tells WSAZ that he has noticed a lack of high-speed internet and quality cell phone service in southeast Ohio.

“Within four years, I will have cell phone coverage throughout the entire state and high speed WiFi for the whole state. These jobs will pay $60,000 and will help build that infrastructure. I’m going to pay for those jobs by legalizing marijuana, taxing it, and putting the taxes towards paying for those jobs,” Cranley said.

Whaley shared the same concerns about the lack of high-speed internet and quality cell phone service.

“You also have to make sure it is affordable, right? The cost is prohibitive and if we allow big companies and multi-national corporations to do it, it will never happen. We have to make sure the local governments and non-profits run these systems and we need to fund them. I think there’s tons of money through the infrastructure bill,” Whaley said.

Both Cranley and Whaley also say they are prioritizing health care for Ohio’s veterans.

“We’re going to save the VA. We are going to make sure that every county in Ohio has at least one federally qualified health center that provides dental care, primary care, addiction care, suboxone -- all of the things that are needed for mental health,” Cranley said.

“In our plan, we talk about putting 15 VA homes all across the state so we can have it for smaller communities and not have people taking huge trips to get the services that their veterans need,” Whaley said.

