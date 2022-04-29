Dirty Birds fall to Ducks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Long Island Ducks jumped out to a nine run lead and held off the Charleston Dirty Birds by a final of 10-6 Thursday. Charleston has started the season with a 5-2 and embark on a six game road trip before coming back to Appalachian Power Park May 6th.

Here are the highlights from the only Grand Slam Kids Day of the year where over 5,300 were in attendance.

