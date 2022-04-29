Advertisement

Herd splits in spring sports

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall softball made quick work of UTEP Friday afternoon beating them 1-0 with pitcher Sydney Nester throwing a two hitter and the Herd scoring the only run they needed in the bottom of the fifth. Madison Whitaker laid down a perfect bunt and the throw from the catcher sailed into right field as Lauren Love scored. The Thundering Herd improved to 31-13 overall and 13-6 in Conference USA and game two with the Miners begins at 1 p.m. from Dot Hicks Field.

Meanwhile up Route 2, the Marshall baseball team scored first against Charlotte but lost to the 49ers 11-4 to fall to 19-22-1 overall and 8-11 in CUSA play. Those two teams also play game two Saturday afternoon with a first pitch at 1 p.m.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Friday evening.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Bryan Bolling, 41, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Police investigating downtown attack
Teen hit and killed by vehicle
Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.
Police seeking public assistance in identifying robbery suspect
The hit-and-run took place at the Wal-Mart on Route 60.
Deputies seeking public assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

MU softball and baseball
Charleston has started season with a 5-2 record
Dirty Birds fall to Ducks
Thursday high school baseball
HHS and Logan win Thursday night
Charleston has started season with a 5-2 record
Dirty birds lose