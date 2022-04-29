Herd splits in spring sports

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall softball made quick work of UTEP Friday afternoon beating them 1-0 with pitcher Sydney Nester throwing a two hitter and the Herd scoring the only run they needed in the bottom of the fifth. Madison Whitaker laid down a perfect bunt and the throw from the catcher sailed into right field as Lauren Love scored. The Thundering Herd improved to 31-13 overall and 13-6 in Conference USA and game two with the Miners begins at 1 p.m. from Dot Hicks Field.

Meanwhile up Route 2, the Marshall baseball team scored first against Charlotte but lost to the 49ers 11-4 to fall to 19-22-1 overall and 8-11 in CUSA play. Those two teams also play game two Saturday afternoon with a first pitch at 1 p.m.

Here are the highlights from both games as seen on WSAZ Friday evening.

