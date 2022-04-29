Man pleads guilty to woman’s murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing a woman and injuring her 3-year-old daughter last April on Charleston’s West Side pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the case.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Dorian Clark, who’s in his late 40s, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The incident happened in April 2021 at the Vista View Apartments along Renaissance Circle.

When police arrived, they found the victim, Chastanay Joseph and her 3-year-old daughter with gunshot wounds.

Joseph was shot several times, and her daughter was shot once in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital where Joseph later died of her injuries.

Clark, who appeared before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Carrie Webster, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. July 21.

He faces up to 45 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

3-year-old released from hospital after shooting

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.