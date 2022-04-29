Advertisement

Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
The hit-and-run took place at the Wal-Mart on Route 60.
Deputies seeking public assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect
Peddlers Mall is now accepting vendors for this location.
Peddlers mall to open first location in W.Va.
One family welcomed a new bundle of joy in an unexpected way.
Baby born in bathroom of house in Huntington
Juvenile charged after allegedly assaulting school bus driver

Latest News

British Virgin Islands officials were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South...
British Virgin Islands premier arrested on US drug charges
Off-duty police officer kills a pedestrian while allegedly driving while under the influence.
Off-duty officer in Washington state hits and kills pedestrian
Two tax levies up for vote
Two tax levies up for vote
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor