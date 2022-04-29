Police investigating downtown attack

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Police say they’re investigating an attack on a man by another man downtown.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 10th Street, according to an HPD news release.

Police say the suspected assailant is 41 and the victim is 56.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries where he was “initially treated and released,” according to the news release.

No names have been released at this time.

Police say they’re still conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

