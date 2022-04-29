Recreational Levy renewal up for vote on Election Day

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Voters in Ironton will have to choose whether they want to renew a tax levy on Election Day.

The recreational tax levy would help provide city services while introducing no new taxes.

It’s a renewal of a levy that goes toward keeping parks clean, youth sports, and adult recreation.

In the past year alone, Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says the city has been able to provide improvements to three different parks, like new pickleball courts, basketball courts, and improving the splash park.

Alongside some community grants, the levy provides $150,000 worth of funding that the mayor says the city needs to improve the community.

“Our ultimate goal right now here in the city is to improve the quality of life for our residents and those who come and enjoy our city,” Crambilt told WSAZ. “We’ve seen across the country abandoned parks [or] abandoned schools [and] what can happen to the rest of the neighborhood and how those things truly do hold up the quality of life in a neighborhood, so our goal is to continue to improve parks and adding additional [ones] as well.”

The levy goes up for a vote on Tuesday, May 3.

