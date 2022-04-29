Advertisement

Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager riding a skateboard died Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

According to Chief Chapman of the Fayetteville Police Department, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. on Route 16 or Court Street, South of Gatewood Road.

Based on witness statements and observation, investigators believe the 17-year-old was riding the skateboard in the roadway at the time of the accident.

According to the police department, the incident happened in an unlit area of Court Street.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police say the driver who hit the teen with the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to render aid.

Officials are not releasing the name of the driver or the juvenile.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After receiving the money, the suspect left on foot towards Mt. Vernon Road.
Police seeking public assistance in identifying robbery suspect
The hit-and-run took place at the Wal-Mart on Route 60.
Deputies seeking public assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect
Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
Juvenile charged after allegedly assaulting school bus driver
A man died in a house fire on Tuesday.
Man dies in house fire

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 29th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 29th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
The woman said her car was vandalized early Thursday morning.
Car vandalized with splattered paint
Weekend preview: Warmth at a price; namely, showers!
First Warning Forecast