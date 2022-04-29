Advertisement

Traffic delays expected next week on I-64

The construction work is on I-64 in Nitro between mile markers 42 and 44.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers can expect delays on I-64 beginning Monday night in Nitro.

According to the engineer, there is night shift work and various lane closures scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights beginning May 2.

The work will be done on both I-64 east and westbound lanes, between mile markers 42 and 44.

Hours scheduled are from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

