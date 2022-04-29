Advertisement

Traffic stop nets $52,650 worth of fentanyl

The driver, Porsha P. Taylor, 29, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from Michigan is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Friday.

The stop was part of a two-day drug interdiction effort named Operation BRIDGE.

When troopers stopped the vehicle with Massachusetts registration for a traffic violation on State Route 823, a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted on the vehicle.

A search uncovered 405 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $52,650, troopers say.

The driver, Porsha P. Taylor, 29, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

Operation BRIDGE ran from April 21-22 and was a tri-state initiative involving Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. This effort focused on Lawrence and Scioto Counties in Ohio and involved the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Office, Ohio Narcotic Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio and the Patrol. This initiative focused on not only removing illegal drugs and contraband from Ohio’s roadways, but also providing resources to those in need of help from addiction.

