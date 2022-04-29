Advertisement

Weekend weather pumps up growing season

Weekend Forecast has ups and downs
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the last of April this weekend as we usher in the merry month of May on Sunday. Weather-wise finally conditions more typical of spring will settle in. But news flash! The weekend warmth will help to usher a few rounds of rain into the region. You might say April is passing the baton to May with the shower pattern.

After a pleasant outdoorsy Friday evening the first round of light rain will move in before dawn Saturday. That rain will then affect some morning 5Ks for example the Autism Rally at Ritter Park before fading in time for most afternoon prom picture sessions and marches. Skies should brighten after the rain passes during the afternoon.

On Sunday a warm and windy southwest flow will pumped temperatures into the 70s which will help to produce a few showers and thunderstorms. Several hours of sunshine will follow the showers helping to bolster the rise in temperature.

