HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Healthy Kids Day is an annual event at the YMCA of Huntington’s Phil Cline Family YMCA.

It’s from 10 a.m. to Noon on April 30.

There will be fun activities for kids, along with giveaways and great information for parents about how to keep their families healthy.

It’s all part of a National YMCA event at Y’s across the country.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.