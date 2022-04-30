Advertisement

Fire marshal searches for leads in car dealership arson

Fire marshal searches for leads in car dealership arson
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is searching for who set a mobile home office on fire at the Paul White Chevrolet dealership Wednesday morning.

Rodney Hudson lives up the street and says the building was nearly gutted.

“Someone said that it was set and that it caught on fire and burnt most of it,” Hudson said. “ It is people that just have a rough time, and I don’t know if they just don’t have anyone to love them or what.”

The main dealership is across the road, and fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies got a call Wednesday that a person was seen on the front porch of the office just before it started.

Hudson said he wished he had a solution for the people who live in his community.

“It is not just this town, every town just seems like it is getting more and more, it seems like,” Hudson said. ”I wish there was something to be done, but I don’t know the answer.”

A sign hangs on the porch of the burnt office building, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to whoever started the fire.

A local business that has always depended on the people in the Chelyan community hopes they can help find answers.

This is an ongoing investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

For previous coverage of the fire click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Bryan Bolling, 41, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Police investigating downtown attack
Teen hit and killed by vehicle
Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car
The driver, Porsha P. Taylor, 29, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and...
Traffic stop nets $52,650 worth of fentanyl
Authorities searching for driver accused of hitting WVDOH flagger
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High
WSAZ Investigates | Hidden High

Latest News

Police investigating downtown attack
Police investigating downtown attack
Springy weekend with sun and showers
First Warning Forecast
Serving as superintendent for the day
Serving as superintendent for the day
A family waiting nearly two years for answers got confirmation their fear was reality.
Remains found in Johnson County identified as South Point missing man