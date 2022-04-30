Fire marshal searches for leads in car dealership arson

CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is searching for who set a mobile home office on fire at the Paul White Chevrolet dealership Wednesday morning.

Rodney Hudson lives up the street and says the building was nearly gutted.

“Someone said that it was set and that it caught on fire and burnt most of it,” Hudson said. “ It is people that just have a rough time, and I don’t know if they just don’t have anyone to love them or what.”

The main dealership is across the road, and fire investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Deputies got a call Wednesday that a person was seen on the front porch of the office just before it started.

Hudson said he wished he had a solution for the people who live in his community.

“It is not just this town, every town just seems like it is getting more and more, it seems like,” Hudson said. ”I wish there was something to be done, but I don’t know the answer.”

A sign hangs on the porch of the burnt office building, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to whoever started the fire.

A local business that has always depended on the people in the Chelyan community hopes they can help find answers.

This is an ongoing investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

