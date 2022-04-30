First Warning Forecast | More showers to dodge as May begins

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday’s showers lasting longer than anticipated must have been the price to pay for last weekend being so nice. Despite rain lingering into a better part of the afternoon for many locations, drier air is finally working in for the evening. However, more showers and storms are in the forecast on Sunday and periodically throughout the first several days in May as well. During this time period, temperatures generally look to hover near or just below seasonable norms.

Showers are finally clearing the region Saturday evening. The remainder of the evening through midnight will be dry with breaks in the clouds as temperatures generally hover in the 60s (though will come down to the 60s from the 70s seen earlier in the day across southeastern Kentucky).

Saturday night stays fairly dry outside of a stray shower or two under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog may develop over the damp ground as the wind stays light. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms at virtually any point throughout the day. However, there will be dry hours in between rainy ones. Some storms may become strong, producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon.

Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s. No rain is expected.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely on Tuesday as high temperatures reach the 80-degree mark.

Some light showers linger into Wednesday morning, followed by drier but still mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are in store as well, as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

More widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday with temperatures still hovering near the 70-degree mark.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.