First Warning Forecast | Periods of showers expected this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry end to the work week, showers are back in the picture this weekend. Fortunately, the weekend does not look to be a washout with enough breaks in the showers to provide decent dry time. On Saturday, rain is confined mainly to the morning and early afternoon hours. For Sunday, showers will be scattered in nature, but a few thunderstorms will also be added to the mix, some which could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. A break in precipitation arrives on Monday before another system brings renewed rain chances for the middle of next week.

Saturday morning starts cloudy and damp with showers across the region. Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s.

By the afternoon, showers begin to scatter out and move off to the northeast. The drying will be accompanied by a brightening sky as temperatures rise to the low to mid 70s. Across southeastern Kentucky, high temperatures around 80 degrees are likely.

Saturday evening stays dry with passing clouds. Much of the overnight hours look dry as well, but a couple isolated showers may pass towards dawn. Nighttime low temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

On Sunday, expect a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. During the afternoon, some of these storms may be strong, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s.

Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 70s. No rain is expected.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely on Tuesday as high temperatures reach the 80-degree mark.

Some light showers linger into Wednesday morning, followed by drier but still mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are in store as well, as highs only reach the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures rise to near 70 degrees both days.

