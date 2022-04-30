Advertisement

Hurricane VS. St. Albans

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hurricane and St. Albans battled it out on the field in St. Albans Friday night.

Hurricane’s Damian Witty at bat - pitch was a bit outside - and Hurricane’s Brogan Brown goes to steal second. Ball gets away and he is barreling over to third.

Back to Witty at the plate, his hit goes right to pitcher Jordan Mosely - he throws to first. Witty’s out but Brown is in for the first score of the game.

Quarrier Phillips and Bryson Rigney homered as Hurricane beat St. Albans 10 to 2.

Hurricane now 23-3 this year.

