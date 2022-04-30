Advertisement

A pair of Cats go in NFL second round

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took until the 43rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to hear the words “from the University of Kentucky” as wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was selected by the New York Giants. Not too much longer, his teammate Josh Paschal was picked by the Detroit Lions as a defensive end in the 46th pick.

Stay tuned to WSAZ.com for more NFL draft updates.

