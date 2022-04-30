Woman arrested for child endangerment

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A Franklin Furnace woman was arrested for child endangerment and felonious assault Friday.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies were contacted on February 28 by Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The hospital shared that they had a 16-month-old child who was brought to the hospital with injuries consistent with possible child abuse.

A deputy was assigned to the investigation and went to the hospital to gather evidence and speak with witnesses which included hospital staff and the mother of the child.

Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel worked with the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit and the Scioto County Children Service to submit a case to the grand jury on April 22. As a result, an indictment warrant was issued for the mother of the child.

Heather Mollett, 33 of Franklin Furnace, is being charged with 5 counts if endangering children, one count of endangering children and two counts of felonious assault.

Mollett is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond and will appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation which could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

