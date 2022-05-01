Accident sends teen to hospital

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials are investigating a head-on-collision Thursday evening that sent a Garrison teen to a trauma center.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on the AA Highway just west of Dudley Avenue.

A Peterbilt tractor trailer, operated by Onassis Morrobel, 51, of Perrysburg, Ohio, was traveling west on the roadway and a 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by Aila Paguntalan of Garrison, 17, was traveling east on the roadway.

Bivens said the two vehicles collided.

Paguntalan, a senior at Lewis County High School, was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, where her condition was listed as critical.

He said Morrobel received minor injuries and declined treatment.

The roadway remained closed for about six hours until the scene could be investigated and cleared.

Agencies assisting the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department include the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Lewis County Emergency Management, Portsmouth Ambulance, Air Evac, and rescue squads from Garrison, Black Oak, Vanceburg, and Lewis County Volunteer Fire Departments.

