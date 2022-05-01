Advertisement

Accident sends teen to hospital

Accident sends one to hospital
Accident sends one to hospital(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officials are investigating a head-on-collision Thursday evening that sent a Garrison teen to a trauma center.

Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on the AA Highway just west of Dudley Avenue.

A Peterbilt tractor trailer, operated by Onassis Morrobel, 51, of Perrysburg, Ohio, was traveling west on the roadway and a 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by Aila Paguntalan of Garrison, 17, was traveling east on the roadway.

Bivens said the two vehicles collided.

Paguntalan, a senior at Lewis County High School, was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, where her condition was listed as critical.

He said Morrobel received minor injuries and declined treatment.

The roadway remained closed for about six hours until the scene could be investigated and cleared.

Agencies assisting the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department include the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Lewis County Emergency Management, Portsmouth Ambulance, Air Evac, and rescue squads from Garrison, Black Oak, Vanceburg, and Lewis County Volunteer Fire Departments.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Bryan Bolling, 41, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Police investigating downtown attack
Teen hit and killed by vehicle
Teen, 17, on skateboard hit and killed by car
The driver, Porsha P. Taylor, 29, Detroit, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and...
Traffic stop nets $52,650 worth of fentanyl
Authorities searching for driver accused of hitting WVDOH flagger
Officials say Boyd has been missing for close to two years.
UPDATE: Remains found in Johnson County identified; family reacts

Latest News

Route 60 is closed both ways after a person was hit by a vehicle.
Road closed after pedestrian struck
WSAZ Sports at 6:00 4/30
WSAZ Sports at 6:00 4/30
A Franklin Furnace woman was arrested for child endangerment and felonious assault Friday.
Woman arrested for child endangerment
Police investigating downtown attack
Police investigating downtown attack