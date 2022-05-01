Advertisement

Collegium Musicum at Cabell Midland

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022
ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Cabell Midland High School gave a free concert for the public Friday night.

The Collegium Musicum presented their 12th annual experience in the school auditorium where they performed their routine of renaissance music. The experience gives the students a chance to showcase their work over the school year.

There were also solos and small group performances that ranged from Adele to student-composed pieces.

Kate Sullivan Collegium Musicum member shared how this last performance brought a lot of emotion, “It’s gonna be a very emotional night because us two we are four year collegium members, and we’re seniors, and at the end we sing Old Irish Blessing which is our last song together.”

RJ Blankenship Collegium Musicum member said that this is the perfect way to end the year, “It’s just a great way to end our year because this is our last performance as a group for the whole entire year.”

The director says the event began back in 2009 and has become a valued tradition for the students and community.

