First Warning Forecast | Dry Monday before showers return Tuesday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday’s rains proved to be “friendlier” from the aspect of being able to spend time outdoors as there was plenty of dry time mixed in as well. One final round of isolated showers is moving eastward Sunday evening ahead of a cold front that will clear the region by midnight. Behind this front, temperatures turn cooler overnight but will quickly rebound to the upper 70s Monday afternoon. No rain is expected on Monday, but showers return to the picture on Tuesday, and rain chances last through the start of Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday. Fortunately, Mother’s Day itself on Sunday looks to stay dry.

An isolated shower remains possible through sunset Sunday evening, otherwise expect a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the low 60s by midnight.

Under a clear sky, temperatures keep dropping overnight to the mid to upper 40s, though staying around 50 degrees in urban areas. Areas of fog are likely to develop over the damp ground as the wind stays light.

After some fog to start, Monday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures rising to the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday as high temperatures soar to the mid 80s.

Some light showers linger into Wednesday morning, followed by drier but still mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are in store as well, as highs only rise to near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a couple showers possible. High temperatures rise to the mid 70s.

More widespread showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday with temperatures hovering near the 70-degree mark on Friday but staying in the 60s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day turns dry under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures reach the low 70s.

