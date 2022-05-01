Kentucky AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles joins race for Kentucky’s top office

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Our sister station WKYT is reporting a new challenger is entering the race for Kentucky’s top job next year.

In a recent taping of Kentucky Newsmakers with Bill Bryant, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced his run for governor on the Republican ticket.

He has served in his current position for two terms.

As of now, current Governor Andy Beshear is running for re-election unopposed on the Democratic side. Quarles joins State Auditor Mike Harmon, who is also running for the nomination on the GOP side. Several other Republicans are expected to enter the race soon.

