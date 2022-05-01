Advertisement

‘Mountain E-Day’ brings wonders of engineering to Pike County

Folks got an opportunity to take a ride on "Newton's Attic" at 2022's Mountain E-Day.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Remake Learning Days came to a close on Saturday in Pike County with “Mountain E-Day”, an event focused on STEM fields, particularly engineering.

Families came out to enjoy several activities for all ages as well as an opportunity to learn that engineering is just as important in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky as it is in a large metropolitan city.

“Our intention today was to show them that engineering is right here in the mountains,” said Associate Director with Partners for Learning at Berea College, Linda Stone. “These are jobs that our students can do, and you can do what you love and stay where you love, so that’s really our focus of all this today.”

The events were hosted by three different locations, including the University of Pikeville, which hosted 50 different physics activities, Bit Source, which hosted Zoom meetings with NASA and Toyota engineers, and the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The arena hosted several robotics activities; solar, electric, and combustion vehicles from the University of Kentucky; spintron machines; Newton’s attic; the Floyd County School District’s STEM Bus and more.

Stone said she hopes Mountain E-Day will become a yearly event with Remake Learning Days and grow into something bigger and better each year.

