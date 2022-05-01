Advertisement

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car accident into the Elk River has resulted in several fatalities.

According to the Braxton County Emergency Management Director, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along I-79 near exit 62 across from the senior center. Two people in the car died, one adult and one child.

One firefighter died who was attempting a rescue operation.

No names or additional information is being released at this time.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. Crews wrapped up the rescue operation around 4:55p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck
A Franklin Furnace woman was arrested for child endangerment and felonious assault Friday.
Woman arrested for child endangerment
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Charles Bryan Bolling, 41, of Huntington, has been charged with malicious wounding.
Police investigating downtown attack

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-30-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-30-22
Students at Cabell Midland High School gave a free concert for the public Friday night.
Collegium Musicum at Cabell Midland
A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County
Market 606 has folks from out-of-town and here in the mountains out in bunches and browsing...
‘Small business is big business’: Market 606 helps boost small businesses in Johnson County