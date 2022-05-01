Multiple fatalities reported in car accident

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car accident into the Elk River has resulted in several fatalities.

According to the Braxton County Emergency Management Director, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along I-79 near exit 62 across from the senior center. Two people in the car died, one adult and one child.

One firefighter died who was attempting a rescue operation.

No names or additional information is being released at this time.

West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. Crews wrapped up the rescue operation around 4:55p.m.

