Vehicle stolen with child inside

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle, where a 6-year-old juvenile was inside.

Just before 3 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Piggly Wiggly along Spring Street regarding a stolen vehicle that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 6-year-old juvenile female was in the vehicle when it was taken but was let out of the vehicle at a pizza restaurant along Spring Street by the suspect.

Officials say the juvenile was not injured.

Upon further investigation, officers were advised the victim pulled into the gas station, left the car running. and went inside. The clerk advised the victim his vehicle was leaving the lot. The victim starting running towards the vehicle and noticed it went west on Spring Street.

The victim continued to run towards his vehicle, until the suspect let the juvenile out of the vehicle. The juvenile advised she screamed and kicked the seat until the suspect let her out. The vehicle was last scene traveling south on Crescent Road.

This suspect is described as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black / gray flannel pants, and black / white tennis shoes.

The vehicle has not been recovered. It’s described as a red 2014 Kia Optima, WV Registration 33T733.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

