Advertisement

Investigators seeking information in Nicholas County greenhouse fire

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is looking for information about a fire that...
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is looking for information about a fire that happened in March in Nicholas County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is looking for information about a fire that happened in March in Nicholas County.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. March 12 at Glade Creek Greenhouses on Silo Road in Summersville.

A commercial building attached to a greenhouse was damaged.

Investigators also determined there had been some destruction of property to an adjacent greenhouse; however, it was not from the fire.

A white, mid-size truck was in the area at the time, according to investigators. A man was driving the truck, but he has not been identified.

If you have any information about the fire, you are asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3472 or the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7842.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police searching for unknown shooter in drive-by shooting investigation
A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck

Latest News

Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Will Ohio voters have to vote for congressional races again after the May 3 primary?
Braxton County murder-suicide
Braxton County car into Elk River
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Corona Calculus hits the classroom
Corona Calculus hits the classroom