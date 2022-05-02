Investigators seeking information in Nicholas County greenhouse fire

NICHOLAS COUNTY W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is looking for information about a fire that happened in March in Nicholas County.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. March 12 at Glade Creek Greenhouses on Silo Road in Summersville.

A commercial building attached to a greenhouse was damaged.

Investigators also determined there had been some destruction of property to an adjacent greenhouse; however, it was not from the fire.

A white, mid-size truck was in the area at the time, according to investigators. A man was driving the truck, but he has not been identified.

If you have any information about the fire, you are asked to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3472 or the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office at 304-872-7842.

