Advertisement

KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit card information to make personal purchases.(Bradford County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (Gray News) – An employee at a KFC in Florida was arrested after police said she was taking photos of customers’ credit and debit cards and then using the information to make online purchases.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents occurred at a KFC location in Starke, about 50 miles southwest of Jacksonville.

The sheriff’s office said Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested April 21.

Deputies said investigation revealed that when customers would hand Lumar their credit or debit cards in the drive-thru window, she would take photos of the front and back of the cards with her personal cell phone. Deputies said Lumar would then use the card information to make online orders in the victims’ names.

According to the sheriff’s office, they have located “many” victims of Lumar, totaling thousands of dollars in online purchases.

Deputies said they want to stress that these crimes “in no way reflects on the business or the rest of the employees who work hard and do the right thing every day.” Other employees at the location have cooperated with law enforcement and have helped locate victims.

Detectives are still seeking additional victims and ask them to call 904-966-6370.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police searching for unknown shooter in drive-by shooting investigation
A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
FILE - Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who is missing in Syria for nearly six...
Biden to meet with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice
Charleston Police say a suspect that apparently stole a car with a six-year-old girl in it has...
Suspect in weekend car theft remains at large
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle, where a 6-year-old girl was...
Suspect in weekend car theft remains at large
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections