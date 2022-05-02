Advertisement

Melanoma Monday with King’s Daughters Medical Center

Melanoma Monday with King's Daughters Medical Center
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you find something suspicious, seek out your primary care provider. To schedule an appointment or to find a primary care provider, call King’s Daughters Medical Center’s Care 24/7 hotline at (606) 408-8999.

King’s Daughters is also offering free skin cancer screenings in the month of May. All screenings will take place starting at 10 a.m.

· Friday, May 6, at King’s Daughters Dermatology, 1200 Central Ave., Suite 4, Ashland, with dermatology nurse practitioners Todd Hellmich, APRN; Vivian Hunt, APRN; and Elisha Porter, APRN

· Friday, May 13, at King’s Daughters Family Care Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Drive, with dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN

· Friday, May 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road, with dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN

· Friday, May 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, with dermatology nurse practitioner Elisha Porter, APRN

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police investigate reported shooting
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck

Latest News

Braxton County murder-suicide
Braxton County car into Elk River
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Corona Calculus hits the classroom
Corona Calculus hits the classroom
VA 'Roll Up Your Sleeve' blood drive
VA ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve’ blood drive