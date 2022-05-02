Melanoma Monday with King’s Daughters Medical Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you find something suspicious, seek out your primary care provider. To schedule an appointment or to find a primary care provider, call King’s Daughters Medical Center’s Care 24/7 hotline at (606) 408-8999.

King’s Daughters is also offering free skin cancer screenings in the month of May. All screenings will take place starting at 10 a.m.

· Friday, May 6, at King’s Daughters Dermatology, 1200 Central Ave., Suite 4, Ashland, with dermatology nurse practitioners Todd Hellmich, APRN; Vivian Hunt, APRN; and Elisha Porter, APRN

· Friday, May 13, at King’s Daughters Family Care Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Drive, with dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN

· Friday, May 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Wheelersburg, 8750 Ohio River Road, with dermatology nurse practitioner Vivian Hunt, APRN

· Friday, May 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mtn. Road, with dermatology nurse practitioner Elisha Porter, APRN

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.