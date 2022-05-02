Advertisement

Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people died Sunday after a car plunged into the Elk River in what authorities say appears to be a murder-suicide.

Captain Scarbro with Braxton County Sheriff confirms Latonya Bell, 42, of Cleveland, Ohio and her daughter Havana Pipkins, 8 died as well as a firefighter John Forbush, 24, of Gassaway, West Virginia.

According to the Braxton County Emergency Management Director, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday just south of Sutton, along I-79 near exit 62 across from the senior center.

Officials say Latonya Bell and her 8-year-old daughter were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The volunteer firefighter died while attempting a rescue operation.

“After speaking with family and viewing video evidence, it appears to be a murder-suicide,” said Captain Scarbro with Braxton County Sheriff.

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident(WSAZ)

“County sheriff’s office and State Police responded as well and during that response we had a male volunteer firefighter who while in the water experienced some complications and ended up going under,” said Chief Deputy Robbie Bailey with the WV Fire Marshal.

According to a release, a deputy and state trooper managed to rescue another individual who was attempting to locate victims but began to go under. That individual is expected to be okay.

“The state fire marshal’s role here is because of the death of the volunteer firefighter who is a member of a West Virginia volunteer fire department,” said Bailey. “Any death is tragic so knowing we have one death, now two deaths, now three.”

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Jonathan Smithers was arrested Monday morning after an incident where an officer was shot,...
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police investigate reported shooting
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck

Latest News

Braxton County murder-suicide
Braxton County car into Elk River
Corona Calculus hits the classroom
Corona Calculus hits the classroom
VA 'Roll Up Your Sleeve' blood drive
VA ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve’ blood drive
Melanoma Monday with King's Daughters Medical Center
Melanoma Monday with King’s Daughters Medical Center