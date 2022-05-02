Officer shot, manhunt ongoing

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Flatwoods, Ky. Police Officer has been shot, and a manhunt for the person who pulled the trigger is ongoing.

The shooting happened about 2:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of East St. in Flatwoods. Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Dept. Officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.

The officer was flown to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

