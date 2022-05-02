Officer shot, manhunt ongoing
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Flatwoods, Ky. Police Officer has been shot, and a manhunt for the person who pulled the trigger is ongoing.
The shooting happened about 2:30 Monday morning in the 100 block of East St. in Flatwoods. Kentucky State Police say the Flatwoods Police Dept. Officer was responding to a 911 call of a suspicious person.
The officer was flown to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.