Advertisement

Police investigate reported shooting

One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers confirm one person has been transported to the hospital after a reported shooting along the 2200 block of Madison Avenue.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time but an officer on-scene said they don’t believe the injuries were life-threatening.

The reported shooting was called in around 9:30 p.m.

Another person refused transport from the scene.

Huntington Police are on-scene investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck
A Franklin Furnace woman was arrested for child endangerment and felonious assault Friday.
Woman arrested for child endangerment
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle, where a 6-year-old juvenile...
Vehicle stolen with child inside

Latest News

The inscription from Naomi Judd to Karl Shannon reads 'Love and Blessings, Naomi.' Now inside...
Radio legend Karl Shannon remembers friend, and country music icon Naomi Judd
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-30-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING 4-30-22
Students at Cabell Midland High School gave a free concert for the public Friday night.
Collegium Musicum at Cabell Midland