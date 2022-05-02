Police investigate reported shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers confirm one person has been transported to the hospital after a reported shooting along the 2200 block of Madison Avenue.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time but an officer on-scene said they don’t believe the injuries were life-threatening.

The reported shooting was called in around 9:30 p.m.

Another person refused transport from the scene.

Huntington Police are on-scene investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.