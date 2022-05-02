Spring squall Tuesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a wet weekend, the weather dried out, brightened up and turned warmer on Monday. Temperatures rebounded into the 80s in the southern Coalfields while making the easy to take 70s in Ohio, northern Kentucky and Central West Virginia. With dry air entrenched, lows will dip into the 50s overnight. High clouds streaming overhead will sponsor a red sky sunrise at 6:30.

Tuesday a stiffening southwest wind will be on the rise and with it a hot and more humid day will unfold. With partial sunshine temperatures will jump into the mid-80s. Then as the afternoon and evening unfold, spokes of showers and thunder squalls will be on the prowl. Given the heat energy, wind and moisture available for storm formation, some briefly rowdy conditions with localized torrents of rain, strong winds and hail will be realized.

Behind the rain, conditions will dry out as the sun returns on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs then will crest near a seasonable 70.

By Friday and Derby Day Saturday a new slow moving wet weather system will lock in from Louisville through our area.

