Suspect in weekend car theft remains at large

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are still looking for a suspect who stole a car with a child still inside Saturday afternoon.

A 2014 red Kia Optima that was left running was taken from the gas station at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Spring Street. It happened just before 3 p.m.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black and gray flannel pants, and either black or white tennis shoes walking through the parking lot.

Lt. Tony Hazelett with the Charleston Police Department said the suspect was looking for a crime of opportunity.

“A few minutes prior to the incident, you see him walking around the Piggly Wiggly lot around the gas pumps. He actually approaches one other person,” he recounted.

“Obviously, their car wasn’t running at the time then when the [Kia] pulled into the gas station he saw the male walking in and the vehicle running and he took it, it was a matter of seconds.”

Once in the car, the suspect realized the victim’s 6-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the car, screaming and kicking the suspect in the front seat.

Police said the girl was let out about a block later near Giovanni’s Pizza.

Piggly Wiggly customer Taisha Hayhurst said she is uneasy, especially as a mother.

“It’s scary because it was broad daylight,” she said.

“We always talked about stranger danger and things like that, but I never said ‘if someone were to get something in the car with you’ because it’s not something I’d think would happen.”

Hazelett said the girl’s father was in the gas station’s mini-mart for less than a minute before the incident unfolded.

“The victim didn’t get in the door for probably two seconds and the clerk said ‘your vehicle’s leaving’ and he took off running after it,” he said.

He added the incident serves as a reminder for people to be aware of their surroundings and to keep an eye on their cargo.

“If you pull into a gas pump and your child’s in the car and you’re pumping gas, please take the key with you,” he urged.

“Either turn it off or lock it and pump gas because [the victim] literally turned his back and the guy was in the vehicle.”

Hazelett said more police are patrolling the area but kids can also take part in protecting themselves.

“If you’re out of the vehicle, don’t be talking to strangers or anything like that,” he warned. “If someone approaches you go to an adult, a clerk, a parent, if you’re in the store don’t wander away from your parents and things like that, just be vigilant”

Hayhurst said she’ll keep up her guard.

“It can happen anywhere, it doesn’t matter if it’s a nice neighborhood,” she said.

“People are just getting more violent and things are happening more than normal.”

The missing car is described as a 2014 Kia Optima with West Virginia registration 33T733.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.