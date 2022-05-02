Advertisement

VA ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve’ blood drive

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Over the past two years, thousands of blood drives across the country have been canceled and donors have stayed home due to COVID-19, resulting in a dire shortage of blood nationwide.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ National ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve’ blood drive campaign is encouraging all people who can to donate, and help combat the Nation’s critical shortage of life-saving blood.

