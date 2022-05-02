Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
Man arrested, accused of shooting officer in neck
A head-on collision reported Thursday evening in Lewis County, Kentucky.
Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash
One person taken to hospital after a reported shooting.
Police investigate reported shooting
A young female was struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
Road closed after pedestrian struck

Latest News

FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Ex-officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Smithers caught on surveillance
Jonathan Smithers caught on surveillance video