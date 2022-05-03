3 seriously hurt in dog attack

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three people were seriously injured Monday, one critically, in an attack by a pit bull, animal control officers in Huntington said.

They say the incident happened at a home in the city. It was reported just before 5 a.m. Monday.

Animal control officers say a woman was bitten in the stomach, shoulder, and back by the 70- to 80-pound pit bull.

One person is in critical condition, and the other two are said to have severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

