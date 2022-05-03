Advertisement

$6 million in sidewalk and road improvements headed to Charleston

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly $6 million in funding will bring road and sidewalk improvements to the city of Charleston.

Council voted Monday night to authorize the city to enter into contracts with companies to make improvements to the city’s infrastructure.

City officials say the project will be one of the largest investments in more than 20 years. The city will receive new sidewalk ramps and street resurfacing.

“When we bring in companies from all across the country, and bring them to the city of Charleston, trust me when I say they are looking at the roads just as you are everyday when you’re driving to school or work,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. “So, it’s critical, and this six million dollars will go to good use.”

Street paving will take place on Beacon Hill, East Donnally Road, Glenridge Road, Lindy Road, Lower Donnally Road, and Woodridge Drive.

Also during Monday’s meeting, City Council passed additional use of American Rescue Plan funding.

