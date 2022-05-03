Advertisement

Body found outside of hospital

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department and the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office are on the the scene of a body found outside of a hospital.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells WSAZ the body was found inside of a car outside of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Sheriff Zerkle said that two people drove this person to the hospital around 6:30 this morning.

The body is in the car outside the front entrance of the hospital.

The name of the person hasn’t been released.

The street in front of the hospital is closed as officers and deputies investigate the scene.

Sheriff Zerkle says the front entrance to the hospital is open.

Investigators are waiting on the medical examiner to remove the body.

