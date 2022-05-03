Advertisement

Community excited for road improvement projects

By Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston is making its largest investment to improve roads in more than 20 years.

A $6 million project was approved by City Council on Monday night. It will pave asphalt and concrete streets and replace sidewalk ramps across much of the city.

“The roads around Charleston have been pretty bad,” Joseph Belcher said. “Bumps and lumps, and especially on the back roads and everywhere.”

Belcher said he’s blown out tires driving on Bigley Avenue and was thrilled to hear the uneven road surface is set to be replaced in the coming months.

The city isn’t just focusing on the main roads as part of this investment. One of the largest areas being paved is Sugar Creek Drive, which is currently covered in potholes and patches.

“That’s all I hear up here is people talking about how bad the roads are,” Marshall Williams said. “Most people try to twist around and miss the holes.”

The patches that have been used to temporarily repair the road surface have even started crumbling into the creek, Williams said. He doesn’t like driving down his road with all of the bumps, but is hopeful this project will permanently fix the potholes.

CLICK HERE to see a list of the paving projects that will completed across Charleston as part of this investment.

Additionally, concrete street paving will be completed on Beacon Hill, East Donnally Road, Emerald Road, Glenridge Road, Lindy Road, Lower Donnally Road and Woodbridge Drive.

“A paved road? I won’t know how to act and this car won’t either,” Belcher said. “It’s going to be so much better.”

