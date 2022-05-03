Fatal accident involving two vehicles and semi reported on State Route 93

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man died Tuesday morning following a crash along State Route 93, the Ohio Highway Patrol reports.

The accident happened Tuesday just before 9 a.m., one mile south of State Route 328 in Vinton County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the chain-reaction crash began as a driver slowed for an animal crossing the road.

Officials say the driver of a semi going northbound behind that vehicle crossed the center line of State Route 93 and hit a vehicle traveling southbound. Troopers say the vehicle hit by the semi came to rest off the right side of the roadway and was then hit by the driver of the vehicle who had originally slowed down for a passing animal.

The driver of the vehicle that was originally traveling southbound was taken to the hospital. Brian D. Christensen, age 58, of Sunbury, Ohio succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, troopers say.

The Jackson Post was assisted on the scene by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Vinton County EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and McArthur Fire Department.

No further injuries were reported on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.