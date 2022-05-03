Fort Gay water customers under boil water advisory

FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In one part of our region, every household is facing a similar issue.

All Fort Gay water customers are under a boil water advisory.

Troy Powers took advantage of the warm weather on Monday to get some yard work done.

When Powers went in to wash up on Monday, he had no water.

“I found out about lunchtime we had no water,” Powers said. " When you get out here cutting grass and doing chores, and you’re a diabetic and have to wash your hands to take your sugar or shots, it’s aggravating.”

According to a town of Fort Gay Water employee, the boil water advisory is a result of line maintenance.

An employee said the boil water advisory is a precaution and is standard procedure anytime there’s a water main break.

Neighbors like Powers said it’s not a surprise to have no water.

“The water around here goes on and off a lot,” Powers said.

So most rely on bottled water to get them through.

“We buy a couple of cases a month. We will use the city’s water to water our plants, it don’t hurt them. I won’t drink it,” Robey Kearns said.

Kearns said the water outage was a minor inconvenience and understands the town leaders are working to resolve it.

The town of Fort Gay Water Department encourages people to watch their Facebook page for notification about when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

