HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington firefighters on Monday night battled a house fire in the city’s West End.

Firefighters say flames were visible when they arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

No one was inside, and no injuries were reported.

The cause is unknown now.

