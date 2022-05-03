New campaign to help take bite out of crime with McGruff the Crime Dog
May. 3, 2022
The Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and the National Crime Prevention Council are launching a new campaign to improve community engagement between law enforcement and the public to help with violent crime prevention.
To kick off the campaign is the launch of a new PSA. This effort will also feature the iconic figure McGruff the Crime Dog.
