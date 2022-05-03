New campaign to help take bite out of crime with McGruff the Crime Dog

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and the National Crime Prevention Council are launching a new campaign to improve community engagement between law enforcement and the public to help with violent crime prevention.

To kick off the campaign is the launch of a new PSA. This effort will also feature the iconic figure McGruff the Crime Dog.

